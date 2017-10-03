LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking an appeals court to prevent new restrictions on how the abortion pill is administered in Arkansas from taking effect while the organization takes the issue to the nation’s highest court.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains on Tuesday asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay its mandate while the group petitions the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals court said last week that it wouldn’t review a panel’s decision in favor of the law requiring doctors who provide the abortion pill to maintain a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and agrees to handle any complications.

Planned Parenthood said the stay is needed to ensure that women can continue to access the abortion pill in Arkansas.

