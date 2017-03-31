Plaque dedicated to David Ortiz vandalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - The David Ortiz Bridge, which spans over the Mass Pike by Fenway Park, has fallen victim to vandalism.

The sign, which dedicated the bridge in Big Papi’s name, now has graffiti in the bottom corner and several stickers around the wording.

The bridge was renamed for David Ortiz back in October.

Thousands of fans will be passing the sign on Monday for opening day.

