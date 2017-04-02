Playground built in Dorchester to honor Victoria McGrath

A playground has been built in honor of a Boston Marathon survivor who tragically died in a car crash overseas.

The park was built to honor the life of 23-year-old Victoria McGrath.

“I know Victoria’s in heaven, I know she’s looking down smiling on us,” said McGrath’s father.

McGrath was wounded when the first bomb went off at the marathon finish line. She died in a car crash just a few years later.

Volunteers spent the weekend celebrating her life by building a playground in her honor at the Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester.

“Victoria is doing another great thing here. This is Victoria here, this is her giving back to the community,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Sunday.

The project was led by the Where Angels Play Foundation and Jimmy Plourde, the firefighter who saved McGrath in the marathon. Her parents say he has helped them cope with her death.

Her loved ones hope the playground will bring others joy the same way she did.

“This is not about tragedy,” said Plourde. “This is about my friend. This is about a friend that came and changed my life.”