Playtex recalling 3.6 million plates, bowls for children due to choking hazard

Connecticut-based Playtex has announced a recall of 3.6 million plates and bowls due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plates and bowls, which have various designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, and other child themes, were sold individually and as a set that included plates, bowls, utensils, and a cup.

The CPSC says the bowls and plates have a clear plastic layer that can bubble or peel, creating a choking hazard for small children. Playtex has received 372 reports of this issue, including 11 incidents of children with plastic in their mouth and four reports of children choking.

The items, which were sold on Amazon and at stores such as Babies ‘R’ US, Target, and Walmart from 2009 through 2017, should be removed from the reach of children. Those who have purchased these items should contact Playtex for a full refund.

More information can be found here.

