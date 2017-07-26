Pleasant Today, Then A Bit Unsettled

You’ll probably want a light jacket or extra layer this morning before heading out the door because, we’re kick-starting your Wednesday forecast with temps in the low-50s (even some upper-40s) through most of Southern New England.

Despite a cool start, we warm up closer to normal temps today in the upper-70s to low-80s inland.

Temps stay cooler across the coast, with a sea breeze this afternoon, but it’s still looking to be a great beach day (and the pick of the week)!

Cloud cover thickens up tonight, out ahead of a front the brings more unsettled weather for tomorrow. Tonight’s cloud cover will make for a warmer night (compared to the last couple of nights), with temps in the mid to low-60s. We’ll spend tomorrow morning dry, but the chance for a few t’storms and showers returns by tomorrow afternoon, staying with us into tomorrow evening.

While we have the slight chance for a few showers/t’storms Friday, the bulk of the wet weather looks to stay south of the Mass. Pike.

You’re weekend isn’t a washout, but we’re keeping a close eye on a coastal system that now looks to march northward enough to bring some rain to the Bay State Saturday morning (especially across SE Mass.).