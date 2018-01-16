Plow crews, Bay Staters prep for another snowstorm

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) – Crews are working to stay ahead of the upcoming winter storm as homeowners stock up before the first flakes start flying.

Some areas of Massachusetts can expect to see over half a foot of plowable snow Wednesday.

“As Massachusetts winter is, it’s like always crazy, but it’s just another Massachusetts winter. Just got to prepare and hope for the best,” said Joey Gilmartin at Aubuchon Hardware.

Residents are stocking up as another snowstorm inches closer.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware, snow supplies are flying off the shelves as employees work to keep them stocked.

“From the re-icing quick thaw we had to the re-freeze, ice melt is on everyone’s mind. It’s what they’ve been looking for,” said Donny Wyne, assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

As the stores anticipate a rush before the storm, those who own plows are gearing up too.

“I’m just looking for extension cords to plug the trucks in so they start when the state calls for plowing,” said Michael Wadden.

Wadden worked a 15-hour day during the last major snow storm as did many others.

While the snow approahces, some are looking on the bright side.

“I try not to complain if it’s too hot or too cold. I’m just very blessed that we live in New England and we don’t have earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes and tsunamis,” said resident Stefeni Bartlett.

