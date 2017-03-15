Plow driver fired after dumping snow in Brockton man’s driveway

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A plow company fired a driver Wednesday after surveillance video appeared to show him deliberately shoving snow into a Brockton man’s driveway.

Iuri Veiga, 21, said he was shoveling his family’s driveway on Sherman Street so his father could get his car out and go to work. As the plow came by, Veiga said he asked the driver if he could skip their house so he could clear the driveway out completely.

“He took it as, ‘Oh, he’s not moving, he’s not letting me do his job,'” said Veiga.

Veiga said the driver instead dumped snow into the driveway. Veiga said he then came back and dumped more snow in the driveway before driving off.

Veiga said his father found the driver a few streets away and told him the entire incident was caught on the house’s security camera. The driver then came back to the house and asked Veiga if he learned his lesson.

“I was like, what do you mean learned my lesson? And he was like, ‘To not mess with the plow man,'” said Veiga.

Veiga posted the video on Facebook, where Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter saw it. He visited the family to personally apologize to Viega for what happened and also terminated the city’s contract with the company that hired the plow driver.

“There’s zero tolerance on this. I looked at that video half a dozen times and I can’t think of any scenario that could ever justify that conduct,” said Carpenter.

Peter Sarofeen, the owner of the plow company, also apologized to the Veiga family and the city of Brockton. He said the driver has been fired and he hopes his company can work something out with the city.

