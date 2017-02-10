Plow driver injured after being hit by own truck

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A plow driver was injured Friday afternoon when he was struck by his own truck, Brockton police said.
Officers responded around 12:00 p.m. to 230 East Ashland Street and found the injured driver.
The driver exited his truck, apparently left it in gear and was hit.
Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were made available.
