Plow driver injured after being hit by own truck

brockton-plow

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A plow driver was injured Friday afternoon when he was struck by his own truck, Brockton police said.

Officers responded around 12:00 p.m. to 230 East Ashland Street and found the injured driver.

The driver exited his truck, apparently left it in gear and was hit.

Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were made available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus