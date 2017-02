LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A snow plow went up in flames in Lexington on Sunday. The fire happened on Route 2 eastbound, near exit 55.

Police closed down traffic to just one lane while crews worked to extinguish the fire. All lanes have since been reopened.

There was no word on if anyone was injured.

