Plow truck driver accused of drunken driving

ALSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a plow truck driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge after striking a bridge in Alstead over the weekend.

Police said the commercial plow truck struck the bridge early Saturday on Route 123 and lost its “wing” plow blade. The truck didn’t stop.

A trooper found the truck in Walpole. The driver, identified as 45-year-old Lewis Elliott, of South Acworth, New Hampshire, was assisting the state Department of Transportation with snow removal operations. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

There were no injuries or damage to the property, other than to the truck.

It wasn’t immediately known if Elliott had a lawyer, and a phone number rang unanswered Monday.

