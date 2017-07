PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Another Plymouth lobster has been stolen.

The chamber of commerce says ‘Ed the Lobster’ was taken from the DCR Park on the waterfront.

They are asking people to be on the lookout because they think the lobster is still in tact.

It was created to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

