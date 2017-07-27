Plymouth man broke world record for hand-walking while pulling a car

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A Plymouth man, Mark Kenny, broke the world record for hand-walking on Thursday while pulling a Mini Cooper.

Kenny entertains kids at a local camp every year and has been in the Guinness Book of World Records two times for hand-walking.

Kenny pulled the car five meters while the campers cheered him on.

The professional hand-walker said he does this to show kids that everyone is good at something.

Kenny’s son said, “For us it’s just like every day at breakfast he juggles and walks on his hands.”

The Guinness Book of World Records will review Kenny’s video proof before putting his name in the book for a third time.

