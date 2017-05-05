Plymouth middle school students sent to hospital after illness

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Officials say four middle school students in Plymouth were transported to the hospital after feeling sick after eating brownies.

According to the Plymouth Superintendent’s Office, four students at Plymouth South Middle School had an “adverse reaction” to brownies Friday morning.

Officials say the brownies were eaten outside of the classroom. The brownies were shared by a student.

Those students were sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for precautionary reasons.

