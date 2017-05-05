Plymouth middle schooler arrested after several students sickened by brownies

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - A Plymouth Middle School student was arrested Friday after several of his classmates were sickened and hospitalized after eating brownies.

Officials say five middle school students were taken to the hospital after “experiencing adverse effects” from eating brownies.

Officials say the brownies were eaten outside of the classroom. The brownies were shared by a student.

A 13-year-old student was arrested and charged with possessing over an ounce of marijuana and distributing marijuana, police announced.

Those students were sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for precautionary reasons.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)