Plymouth Police searching for missing elderly couple

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Police in Plymouth are asking for the public’s help finding an elderly couple who has gone missing.

According to police, Jean and John Bickerstaff, ages 87 and 90, have been missing since Thursday morning.

Jean Bickerstaff is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds; John is 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, wears a hearing aid, and has shown early signs of dementia.

Police say the couple is driving a blue 2007 Toyota Camry with MA license plate 366 6AF.

They were last seen near their home in the Cedarville area of Plymouth. Family says the couple typically doesn’t leave the area very often.

Anyone with information or who sees the couple or the vehicle are asked to contact Plymouth Police at 508-746-1212.

