Plymouth police seek missing autistic man

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - ***UPDATE*** Plymouth Police say this missing man has been found safe.

Police in Plymouth say they are searching for an autistic man who was last seen running away from his home Tuesday morning.

Ben O’Brien, 20, was last seen running in the area of Little Sandy Pond, according to police.

O’Brien is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stalky build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve maroon shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

