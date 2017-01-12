Pole crashes down on I-93 in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Dorchester man had a scare on I-93 when a light pole came crashing down onto his car.

The light pole totaled Bill Sprague’s car as he drove to work Thursday morning.

“It looked like a torpedo coming at me,” said Sprague, who was so shocked by the crash he said his hands were shaking. “I couldn’t even make a call when I got out of the car.”

While Sprague’s car was destroyed, he was not injured. He said the Department of Transportation told him they will take responsibility for the crash.

