Police: 1 dead, 3 injured following crash on New Hampshire interstate

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say one person has died and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 near North Hampton.

Police were called to the crash Tuesday evening, where a van driven by 51-year-old Ming Chen, of Boston, swerved and crashed near a toll plaza. There were three passengers in the vehicle, one of whom was ejected out the front windshield. Police say that passenger, 54-year-old Yong Zheng, of Quincy, Massachusetts, suffered life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday night.

Chen and the other passengers suffered serious injuries.

Police say based on their initial investigation, it appears the van either changed lanes and lost control or was trying to make it into the cash lanes from the open road tolling lanes at the toll plaza.

