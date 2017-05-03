MIAMI (WSVN) – Police took one man into custody after, they said, he walked into the Miami-Dade Library in Downtown Miami and opened fire before being shot by an officer, Wednesday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting at the library, located at 101 W. Flagler St.
Speaking with reporters at a news conference, Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the subject, whom they described as a man in his 50s, entered the library and discharged his firearm, at around 10:30 a.m. “There was an officer in uniform that was working inside of the library,” he said. “He was able to engage the subject, shoot the subject in the torso area, neutralizing the threat.”
Zabaleta said Miami Fire Rescue had received several calls about multiple people shot at the library. “Once they arrived to the scene … they were able to confirm that in reality it was only one person that was shot, which happened to be the subject,” he said.
Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo said, “Obviously, the police department responded right away. This was in Downtown Miami, so the police department was able to come here and capture the individual right away.”
Paramedics rushed the subject to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.
Shortly after, police tweeted that one suspect had been taken into custody, and the scene had been secured.
Zabaleta said the gunman had a specific target in mind when he walked inside the library. “This was not a random act of violence. This was more of an isolated incident, more of a targeted person” he said.
