MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Milford Police say a 21-year-old man has died after multiple people were stabbed on Sunday. Police say they have taken a 19-year-old man into custody.

Another man suffered life threatening injuries, according to officials. Police believe a woman was also involved in the incident, but it is unclear if she was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

