BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a shooting in Roxbury, Saturday night.
Boston Police responded to the area of Dabney Street and Regent Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story
