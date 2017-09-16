BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to a shooting in Roxbury, Saturday night.

Boston Police responded to the area of Dabney Street and Regent Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.

UPDATE: BPD says one person was shot near the intersection of Regent and Dabney. The person was taken to hospital, condition unknown. pic.twitter.com/21D2oT70mL — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 17, 2017

Major police presence along Regent Street in Roxbury. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/Kd0DuFLiEQ — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 17, 2017

