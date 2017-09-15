NATICK, MA (WHDH) - One woman is dead and one man faces injuries after being hit by a Commuter Rail train, police said.

Officials responded to the scene Friday around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person possibly struck by a train.

An investigation revealed that the train hit a 32-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who were trespassing on the right of way in the vicinity of the Speen Street Bridge, said the MBTA Transit Police Department.

Police announced the woman was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

The man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a local area hospital for emergency treatment.

Transit Police Detectives along with the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. Foul play is not suspected, they said.

All Framingham/Worcester line trains will experience “significant delays,” according to the MBTA.

Worcester Update: All trains are expected to experience significant delays west of Natick for morning commute. Psgrs should seek alt route. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 15, 2017

