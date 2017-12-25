HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old boy who was asleep in car stolen outside a Laundromat in Hartford has been found unharmed.

The car and the child were found less than an hour after the car was taken Sunday night. No immediate arrests were reported.

A woman told police she had left her nephew sleeping in the heated car with the engine running, and had parked the car in front of the Laundromat so she could keep an eye on it. But she later noticed it was missing and called 911.

Police have developed a suspect in the case and the investigation is continuing.

