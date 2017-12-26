BROOKSHIRE, Texas. (WHDH) – A 1-year-old Missouri boy was found in Texas Monday after police say his father abducted him.

The boy, Eli Banduroskiy, was happily eating a snack as Child Protective Service workers picked him up from Brookshire, Texas police.

Photos captured by Eyewitness News in Houston show police helping works put the boy in his car seat, taking him to a comfortable place to sleep. Eli will turn two on New Year’s Day.

Eli’s father, Viktor Banduroskiy, is in jail on a warrant for parental kidnapping.

Brookshire Police found the father and son Monday afternoon after an Amber Alert from Missouri indicated the father may be in the Houston area.

A cellphone ping tipped off authorities. The alert was issued by Missouri State Police and asked for assistance finding the 2008 white Scion the father was driving.

They said Eli’s father has a history of domestic and drug abuse. They also said he has threatened to hurt the boy.

The two were reported missing and last seen at a Springfield, Missouri hotel Friday night.

Investigators haven’t said why the father may have left with the boy or where he was headed.

