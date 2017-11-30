Police: 10-year-old Methuen boy shot BB gun at school buses

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A 10-year-old boy in Methuen was arrested Thursday after police said he fired a BB gun at two school buses.

Police said this happened Wednesday near the Marsh Grammar School. Police believe the boy shot at the buses from his house.

In total, both buses had 63 children on them but no one was injured. Both buses had windows shattered.

The boy will be arraigned on Friday.

