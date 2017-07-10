Police: 11-year-old arrested for stabbing officer in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — An 11-year-old boy in Lowell is facing charges after police said he stabbed an officer with a knife.

The boy’s mother told 7News he was trying to defend himself from a group of older children in the neighborhood who had been bullying him for the past six months.

On Sunday night, the boy’s mother said they chased him back to his home on Read Street, where they terrorized her son and vandalized her car. She said she then called 911.

When police arrived, officers said the boy ran out of the house with a knife. When an officer tried to intervene, police said the boy cut the officer in the right hand and left arm. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy was arraigned Monday in juvenile court for assault and batter and assault and battery on a police officer. The boy’s mother said she does not approve of his behavior but said the behavior of the older children has gotten out of control.

