Police: 11-year-old boy arrested after cutting officer

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Lowell police say an 11-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly cutting a city police officer with a knife.

Police tell The Sun that an officer on patrol came across an altercation involving two youths at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The officer, who saw a child holding a knife over his head and charging at another boy, intervened and suffered a cut on the elbow and finger.

The unnamed officer was treated at the scene and then at Lowell General Hospital.

The boy was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer and juvenile delinquency. His name was not made public because of his age.

