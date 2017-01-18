Police: 11-year-old brings loaded gun into middle school

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) – Officials in Somersworth, New Hampshire, have launched an investigation after a middle school student was found Wednesday with a loaded handgun.

Officers responded to Somersworth Middle School around 11:15 a.m. for an incident involving a student bringing a firearm into the building, police said.

An 11-year-old student was found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

Police said officers found “no evidence to indicate that the weapon was used or intended to be used in any threatening manner.”

Police are investigating how the student obtained the weapon.

Legal proceedings will be handled by juvenile services.

