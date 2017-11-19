TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – Tewksbury Police say a 15-year-old boy died in an ATV crash, Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call on South Street just before 11:15 a.m. for a report of an ATV crash.

Authorities found a 15-year-old Wilmington boy on the ground next to the ATV he had been riding. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the boy was the sole operator at the time of the crash.

Officials are investigating the crash, but foul play is not suspected.

