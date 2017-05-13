Police: 16-year-old driver hit by tow truck, killed on I-95

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a 16-year-old girl who was not licensed to drive was killed after she was hit by a tow truck on Interstate 95.

Police say Jasmine Reyes was driving a friend’s car when she lost control and hit a guardrail on the southbound lane in Warwick on Friday night. The vehicle was then hit by the truck, causing Reyes to be ejected from the car.

Reyes was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the Providence teenager was not a licensed driver. Her 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tow truck was not badly hurt.

Police say it doesn’t appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

