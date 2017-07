WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A teenager has died after drowning in Lake Quinsigamond on Sunday.

Police say the victim is a 17-year-old boy.

Witnesses tell 7News that rescuers, including a dive team, tried to save the teen.

They searched for more than 30 minutes before finding the boy’s body.

