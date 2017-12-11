TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A second suspect has been taken into custody in connection with multiple robberies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

East Providence Lt. Raymond Blinn says a 17-year-old boy turned himself into Taunton police Sunday.

Police say the teen and 19-year-old Miguel Gonzalez are suspected of store robberies in Taunton and Raynham in Massachusetts and East Providence and Pawtucket in Rhode Island.

Police allege Gonzalez stabbed a 68-year-old customer who tried to intervene during the robbery of the East Providence liquor store on Dec. 2.

Taunton police say detectives from multiple police departments had discussed their investigations together and realized they were chasing the same suspects.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges including armed masked robbery. Police say the teen will face the same charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys.

