Police: 18-year-old swimmer drowns in Douglas

DOUGLAS, MA (WHDH) – Officials responded to Douglas Reservoir Saturday after receiving a 911 call that a female swimmer went under the water and did not surface.

Douglas Police and members of the dive time responded and started a search for the missing swimmer. Police say members of the dive team located the 18-year-old woman.

She was brought to the surface and treated by paramedics. The woman was transported to Harrington Hospital in Webster, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials are investigating the incident. Police have not released the name of the victim.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)