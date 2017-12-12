HUDSON, NH (WHDH) — An attempt to pull over a teenager in Hudson, New Hampshire turned into a chase when he allegedly took off from the officers.

Zackary Balcom, 18, faces multiple charges including disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, reckless driving and various drug charges.

Police said Balcom sped down multiple roads before rear-ending a Chevy Mailbu on Route 111.

New Hampshire State Police were brought in to investigate the incident.

The other driver in the crash was not injured, officials said.

