Police: 2 canoers find man’s body in Taunton River

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say two canoers spotted a man’s body in the Taunton River.

Taunton police say the body was discovered around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The body had become snagged in debris near the East Water Street boat ramp.

Divers recovered the body. Police believe the body is a man in his 40s. They say the body appears to have been in the water for “an extended time.”

The body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office. The identity of the body and the cause and manner of death weren’t immediately known.

