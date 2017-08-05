HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — State police say a three-car crash has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say a car driven by 69-year-old Rebecca Webster, of Candia, was traveling southbound on Route 3 in Hooksett around 12:30 p.m. Friday when it crossed into the northbound lanes. Webster’s car struck a vehicle being driven by 51-year-old John Tousignant, of Concord, nearly head-on and his car hit an SUV operated by 61-year-old Mary Myers, of Deerfield.

Webster and Tousignant were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

State police say it appears Webster had been driving her car on a flat tire but an investigation is looking into all possible causes of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)