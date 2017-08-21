CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say two bank branch employees have been killed during a holdup.

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small told local media groups that the names of the victims in Monday’s robbery haven’t been released because their relatives haven’t been notified. The cause of death wasn’t revealed, but a coroner’s report is expected Tuesday.

Authorities said the bank sounded an alarm shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, as area residents were preparing for the solar eclipse over the area, Horry County.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a car with tinted windows, a South Carolina license plate and a bumper sticker which read “River Life.” The suspect was being sought.

Small didn’t say how much money was taken.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)