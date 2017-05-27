ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two Middletown residents are dead after a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer in Rocky Hill.

Troopers say the crash was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police say witnesses reported seeing the vehicle collide with the rear end of the tractor-trailer before spinning out of control and coming to a rest in the right shoulder of the roadway on Interstate 91.

Police say the vehicle’s two occupants, 25-year-old Jose Diana and 21-year-old Mark Nunez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passenger in the tractor-trailer was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver did not report any injuries.

