Police: 2 men killed in separate crashes in town

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a state worker discovered the body of a Salem man who was ejected from his vehicle after it crashed in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Police say 51-year-old Brian MacIntyre died Sunday after his pickup truck rolled over. A state transportation worker who was checking the highway ramps for ice found his body in the woods around 7:30 a.m.

MacIntyre was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say MacIntyre had been driving alone when his truck broke through a guardrail on an on-ramp from state Route 128 northbound to Exit 16.

Manchester police say another man was killed in a crash around 2:25 p.m. Authorities say 57-year-old Norman Noriega, of Manchester, had crashed into a stone wall.

Both crashes are under investigation.

