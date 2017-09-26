Police: 2 people shot on Congress Avenue in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were shot in Chelsea Tuesday night and police said they are looking for at least two suspects.

The shooting happened on Congress Avenue. A man told 7News he got a call from his girlfriend, who told him she was shot in the thigh during a drive-by shooting.

Police said a man and woman were shot and the man is in critical condition. The woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

