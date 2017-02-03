Police: 2 sought after shooting at South Shore Plaza in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree Friday night.

Braintree Police said the shooting happened in the shoe department at Macy’s, where shell casings were found. The police chief said a gun was recovered outside. A witness told 7News he saw a man throw the gun in the bushes outside the mall and take off.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting and there is no active shooter in the mall at this time.

Braintree Police said the shooting appears to be related to Boston gang activity and State Police and the Boston Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Witnesses inside the mall said that they heard gunshots and saw people screaming and running. A man whose wife works at a store in the mall said the grates were pulled down and employees are hiding in the back room.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Braintree Police, Boston Police or State Police.

BREAKING: Shooting at the Macy's the South Shore Mall. Witnesses say they heard a shot and people screaming to leave.

