LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two women with serious injuries, Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a commercial building on Swan Street in Methuen for a report of multiple people who had been shot in Lawrence and had come to the location seeking assistance.

First responders located the victims, a 19-year-old Haverhill woman and a 20-year-old Sandown, N.H. woman. The first responders began to administer emergency medical services.

One victim had been shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital, according to police. Officials said the other victim had been shot once in the head and was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Police said both victims sustained serious injuries, but were listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Investigation by the Lawrence Police Department determined the two women were sitting in a parked car outside an address on Berkeley Street in Lawrence, when a silver BMW sedan pulled up to the vehicle the two women were inside of and opened fire, striking both victims. Police say the BMW was operated by a man wearing a ski mask and gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police are investigating the incident, and do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)