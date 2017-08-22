Police: 2-year-old injured in 2-story fall from window

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in the Maine city of Portland say a 2-year-old child was injured after falling from a second-story window.

According to Portland Police Department spokesman Lt. Robert Martin, the child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The child was taken to Maine Medical Center.

In an email, Lt. Martin wrote it appeared the window screen gave way when the child pressed against it. Portland police are investigating the incident as an accident.

