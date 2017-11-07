Police: 3 high school students killed in rollover crash in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD (WHDH) — Police say three students were killed Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash in West Brookfield.

Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. to Douglas Road for a report of a crash and found one vehicle that had rolled over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Warren police say all three of the victims were students at the Quaboag Regional Middle High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims and the entire population at the school. We are asking that everyone please respect the privacy of the families of the victims and avoid the area of the accident so that police can try to determine the cause of the crash,” police said in a social media post.

Officials are on the scene conducting an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

