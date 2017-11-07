Police: 3 killed in rollover crash in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say three people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash in West Brookfield.

Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. to Douglas Road for a report of a crash and found one vehicle that had rolled over.

The cause of the crash is not clear. The victims’ names have not been released.

Officials are on the scene conducting an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

