CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Police are searching for three robbers on the run in Cambridge.

Investigators said a man was walking near the Corporal Burns playground when the suspects slammed him against a car and placed him in a choke hold just after midnight.

“A second one had a firearm, pressed it against his side and demanded money, then went through his pockets and took some items out of his pockets,” said Deputy Superintendent Jack Albert of the Cambridge Police Department.

Police said the suspects got away with cash and a cell phone.

A few weeks ago, another man reported being robbed at gunpoint in Cambridge in the middle of the day; earlier in November, police said a woman escaped from a man who grabbed her from behind while she was walking home on Putnam Avenue.

