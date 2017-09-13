Police: 3 teens arrested after Boston Common shooting questioned, released

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police say three teens who were taken into custody Tuesday night after a man was shot on a crowded Boston Common have been questioned and released.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. following an argument, according to witnesses.

Officers found the victim by the Common’s bandstand suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police Commissioner William Evans said the shooting was not a random act and that everyone knew each other. One gun was recovered nearby.

Evans said witnesses then pointed out three people who fled the scene; two of them were on mopeds and one fled on foot into the Park Street MBTA station. Green Line trains were stopped as police officers looked for the person, who was later caught in the Arlington MBTA station.

All three were taken into custody. They were released Wednesday morning, but are still said to be “persons of interest.” No charges have been filed.

The victim, believed to be a 19-year-old man from Hyde Park, was taken to Tufts Medical Center in critical condition.

Evans added that he is “not really sure” if the shooting is gang-related. Increased police patrols will take place on the Common from now on.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

