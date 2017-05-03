PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - At least three people who walked from a state-run detox center are now back in custody in Plymouth, while three others remain missing.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, six civilly committed men walked away from a detox facility that they were court ordered to attend. Police clarified that the men are not convicted felons.

The search has been going on for at least three hours. The whereabouts of the other three men are unknown.

