Police: 3-year-old expected to survive after shooting self

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old Connecticut boy is expected to survive after he shot himself in the shoulder with his father’s gun.

Hartford police say the boy was seriously injured in the shooting Saturday and was driven to the hospital by his parents.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley told the Hartford Courant the boy’s father owns the gun legally and had set it down as he was changing his clothes. Foley said the child grabbed the gun on the bed and pulled the trigger.

Foley says by all accounts the shooting is a “tragic accident,” but he says criminal charges could result from the investigation.

