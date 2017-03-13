Police: 3 youths arrested for trying to set fire to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Springfield say three youths have been arrested for arson after officers caught them allegedly trying to set fire to an elementary school.

Lt. Mark Rolland says the trio was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and will be charged with arson-related offenses. They are due in juvenile court on Monday.

Rolland says residents reported seeing the youths trying to set the Elias Brookings School ablaze. He says officers were able to grab the suspects and detain them.

Rolland says he doesn’t know if the incident is connected to the fires that destroyed or heavily damaged four homes and at least three small fires that were set at an apartment building on Sunday morning. Authorities ruled the apartment building fires as arson.

No one was injured in the fires.

